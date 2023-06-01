URBANA — A Champaign woman was sentenced to probation after admitting she had a stolen gun in a car last summer.
Delilah Clavielle, 22, whose last known address was in the 1500 block of Kiler Drive, pleaded guilty last week before Judge Roger Webber to that offense.
The charges stemmed from a traffic stop on June 15, 2022, near Bradley Avenue and Williamsburg Drive. The Illinois state trooper who pulled the car over smelled cannabis coming from it and asked Clavielle to get out, then found the loaded semi-automatic pistol under the passenger seat where she was sitting. The trooper discovered the gun had been reported stolen from Mississippi.
Clavielle was sentenced to 30 months of probation. In exchange for her plea to the felony, an additional charge of aggravated unlawful use of weapons as well as six other traffic-related offenses were dismissed.
Court records show she had no previous convictions.