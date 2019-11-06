URBANA — A Champaign woman who admitted having inappropriate sexual contact with a child more than two years ago has been sentenced to a year of conditional discharge and six months in the county jail.
However, because Rajarajeswari Swarna, 37, has already served almost two years in custody, she was released from jail Monday.
Swarna, who last lived in the 900 block of Waterview Way, pleaded guilty that day before Judge Roger Webber to a single count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, admitting to sexual contact with a child under the age of 13 for whom she acted as a caretaker. The charge alleged conduct that happened in March 2017.
In January 2018, Swarna was charged with that offense and a more serious allegation of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, which came to light when the child told a relative what had happened.
However, by March 2018, she was declared unfit to stand trial, meaning that she was unable to understand the nature of the criminal proceedings against her or cooperate with her attorney.
She was admitted to the Department of Human Services and has been getting treatment since spring 2018, with officials reporting regularly on her progress to Webber.
At Monday’s hearing, Swarna was found fit and entered the guilty plea. The more serious charge was dismissed in return for her plea.
Conditional discharge is a form of probation that does not require regular reporting to a probation officer. She was also given credit for 663 days already served. She will have to register as a sex offender.