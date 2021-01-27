URBANA — A woman who admitted she helped vandalize a Champaign business as part of looting and protests after George Floyd’s death in Minnesota has been sentenced to second-chance probation.
Rachel Lang, 20, who listed an address in the 5100 block of West Bradley Avenue, Champaign, pleaded guilty Wednesday to criminal damage to property.
She admitted to Judge Randy Rosenbaum that on May 31, she joined another woman in breaking a window at Slumberland Furniture, 615 W. Town Center Blvd., C.
Assistant State’s Attorney Tom Bucher said Lang used rocks and a C-clamp to break the window, causing $1,253 in damage, which she and the other woman were ordered to pay jointly to the owner of the business.
Lang was also ordered to perform 30 hours of public service.
If she does both those things and gets in no further trouble with the law during her two-year probationary period, Lang will have no record of a conviction.