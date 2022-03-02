URBANA — A Champaign woman said she was seated next to her friend in a car when her ex-boyfriend opened the driver’s door, fired a single shot and fled.
“I am 100 percent positive,” Sarah Manzella, 24, said of her identification of D’Andre Miller, 35, as the killer of Gaylend Ryan Allen-Davis, 33.
Mr. Allen-Davis, who went by his middle name of Ryan, was mortally wounded about 2:50 a.m. on Feb. 3, 2020, as he sat in a car with Manzella in the parking lot of the Boulder Ridge apartments in west Champaign.
The two had just returned from getting cigarettes and were in a car backed into a parking spot in the 1300 block of Mariner Way when the shooting happened.
A rattled Manzella called 911 to report that her friend of eight years had been shot but didn’t tell the dispatcher who the shooter was, even though she testified she knew it was Miller and that he was driving a red Dodge Ram pickup.
The jury hearing the murder charges against Miller heard the seven-minute-long recording during which the dispatcher repeatedly asked Manzella questions that she did not answer.
Under questioning Tuesday by Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum, Manzella said she was “in shock, flustered.”
“I was trying to pull him out of the car,” she said. “There was a lot going on. I couldn’t tell where he was shot because there was no blood.”
Mr. Allen-Davis died of a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Later, at the Champaign police station, Manzella said she told Detective Jim Bednarz that Miller was the shooter. Although police obtained a warrant for Miller’s arrest that day, he remained at large for eight months.
Manzella said that Miller and Mr. Allen-Davis were friends and sometimes sold drugs together. She said Mr. Allen-Davis owed Miller money.
‘Toxic’ relationship
Now in recovery for alcoholism and getting counseling for trauma and grief, Manzella said she first met Miller at a party three months before the shooting, at which time Miller offered her cocaine. They began what could best be described as a roller-coaster relationship.
She referred to it as “toxic” several times, saying that most of their disagreements had to do with Miller spending not enough time with her and too much with Mr. Allen-Davis and selling drugs.
Although she ended the relationship several times, she said they would quickly reunite, and she depended on him to help her pay bills.
She testified that the day before the fatal shooting, she learned that Miller was carrying on with other women, and in frustration, she keyed his car, which was at his mother’s house. She then accepted Mr. Allen-Davis’ invitation to go to a couple of bars to watch the Super Bowl.
Earlier altercation
Describing Mr. Allen-Davis as her “best friend,” Manzella said they were not romantically involved. She testified that she and he had made amends over a Jan. 22 incident in which Mr. Allen-Davis, Miller and Manzella had all gotten “physical” with each other.
That dispute, she said, had to do with Miller and Mr. Allen-Davis wanting to go out to bars that night and Manzella objecting because she wanted Miller to stay home.
She said Mr. Allen-Davis grabbed her by the arm, hit her, spit on her and told her to mind her own business, then went home.
Manzella said she was upset with Miller for not standing up for her to Mr. Allen-Davis. Miller then allegedly hit her and pushed her to the ground, she said. Someone else heard the commotion and summoned police.
Manzella told officers who came to check that there was no one in her apartment. When they found Miller hiding in a closet, she denied knowing him. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant in a felony traffic case but not for anything related to the dispute with Manzella.
She admitted she posted bond for him the next day, saying she feared that if she didn’t someone else would, and he would retaliate against her.
Early on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, after a night of drinking, she and Mr. Allen-Davis left her son and a friend of Manzella’s at her apartment to go for cigarettes. Mr. Allen-Davis also lived in the complex in a different building.
When they returned, he parked in a spot about midway between their apartments.
“He was finishing his cigarette. D’Andre Miller opened the driver’s side door and shot Ryan,” Manzella said. “I am 100 percent positive” Miller was the shooter.
‘My mistakes don’t define me’
It took McCallum, the prosecutor, about 45 minutes to get Manzella through what he wanted the jury to hear.
But defense attorney Jamie Propps of Champaign then delved into Manzella’s past and forced her to review many vile texts she sent to Miller during their time together. Those that Manzella could recall were sent usually when she was drunk, she said.
Propps also asked several questions of Manzella about texts she sent to a stripper from the Silver Bullet whom Miller was seeing, as well as dozens of questions about what she told to officers who responded at the time of the shooting and to the Jan. 22 incident.
A frustrated Manzella at one point said: “I have made a lot of mistakes, and my mistakes don’t define me and have nothing to do with me seeing who shot Ryan.”
After two hours of cross-examination, Judge Randy Rosenbaum sent the jury out and had a discussion with the lawyers where he told Propps that her questioning on an earlier dispute involving Manzella and Miller was “so collateral that it loses relevance” and shut it down.
Also on the stand
Other witnesses to testify Tuesday included Nolan Westfield, a friend of Manzella’s who was at her apartment Feb. 3 when she and Mr. Allen-Davis went for cigarettes. He testified they were all listening to music, drinking and chilling and that “it was a good night,” free of any fighting.
Miller’s half brother, Julius Yandell of Elgin, also testified that Miller showed up at his home unannounced about 10:15 a.m. on Feb. 3, 2020.
“He told me he was up there because someone said he killed someone,” Yandell testified, adding he told Miller that if he hadn’t done anything he should go “talk to those people.”
He also denied Miller’s request to stay at his home.
Mr. Allen-Davis’ roommate also testified that Miller called him on Feb. 2 to ask if he knew where Mr. Allen-Davis was. Samuel Howard said he was just getting back from a trip to Texas and did not know where he was. Howard said he knew of no issues between Miller and the victim, whom he had last seen in mid-January.
“They had a falling out, but later, they were catching up,” Howard said.
The trial is expected to continue all week.