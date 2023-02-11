URBANA — A Champaign woman has been indicted for allegedly abusing federal funds intended for COVID-19 relief.
Jasmine L. Morris, 29, who listed an address in the 1700 block of Union Street, made an initial appearance Friday in federal court following her indictment Tuesday by a grand jury for wire fraud.
The indictment alleges that Morris, who works for the U.S. Postal Service, submitted false loan applications and supporting documents to acquire Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans starting in March 2021 and continuing through February 2022.
If convicted, the maximum penalty is up to 30 years in prison and restitution.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric Long ordered that Morris remain in custody until a detention hearing set for Thursday afternoon.
Her case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Small Business Administration's Office of Inspector General, the Department of Labor's Office of Inspector General, and the United States Postal Service's Office of Inspector General. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathan Bertrand is prosecuting.
Members of the public who suspect anyone of abusing relief funds should contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NDCF) Hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or submit the NCDF Web Complaint Form.
Hotline staff will obtain information regarding complaints, which will then be reviewed by law enforcement. More information is available at www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud.