URBANA — A Champaign woman on probation for trashing an ex-boyfriend’s apartment has been charged in a new case with aggravated battery to another woman and to police.
Desiray Burden, 19, who listed an address in the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue, was arraigned Tuesday on three counts of aggravated battery alleging that on Monday, she punched a woman in the face, wrestled her to the ground and threw her cellphone to the ground, breaking it. She is also accused of biting the arm of one police officer and kicking a second in the chest.
A Champaign police report said the attack on the woman happened about 12:30 p.m. at a gas station on Kenwood Road and stemmed from a dispute over a man in whom both women have a love interest.
Police who responded learned that there was a warrant for Burden’s arrest for failing to appear for court hearings in a case involving criminal damage to property for which she was convicted March 2.
When Burden pleaded guilty in spring to vandalizing an ex-boyfriend’s apartment, other charges of residential burglary and domestic battery for allegedly slashing his arm with a shard of pottery were dismissed. She was sentenced to 30 months of probation and 101 days in the county jail, but 90 of those days were held in remission.
On Wednesday, the state also filed a petition to revoke her probation in the case involving criminal damage to property. She is due back in court on both cases July 26.
Burden’s bond was set at $1,000.