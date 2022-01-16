CHAMPAIGN — Police continue to investigate a Saturday night shooting that left a 39-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her leg.
According to Champaign police, at 6:36 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 1700 block of Henry Street for a report of a shooting with injuries. The victim was located in the kitchen area of a home with a gunshot wound to her lower right leg.
She was taken to a local hospital and was in stable condition Sunday morning, police said. They said she was shot following a domestic-related incident.
No arrests had been made as of Sunday morning.
Police ask anyone with information to please contact them at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.