CHAMPAIGN — A 27-year-old woman is suing the Champaign County sheriff’s office and accusing a deputy of a highly intrusive pat-down search.
In her five-count federal lawsuit, Wylesha Ayres alleges that her Fourth Amendment right against an unreasonable search was violated and that it inflicted on her “humiliation, degradation, emotional pain and suffering.”
“For reasons beyond me, he’s touching Ms. Ayres’ private areas, and in our view, it’s completely unjustifiable,” said her lawyer, Shneur Nathan.
The deputy was wearing a body camera, and according to Nathan, “in our view, the body-camera footage plainly shows that an improper search was done.”
The footage, obtained by The News-Gazette, shows Deputy Cory Christensen patting down Ayres.
“Don’t touch my butt, please,” Ayres says. Christensen tells Ayres he was just making sure she didn’t have any weapons.
The search came after he pulled her over at 9:56 p.m. May 8 on Dobbins Drive in Champaign. Deputy Cory Floyd later arrived at the scene, the suit states.
In the video, Christensen tells Ayres he stopped her because her license plate had expired two months earlier.
After returning to his car, he learns that her driver’s license has been expired for over a year.
He then tells the other deputy that he’s going to search for marijuana.
“I can smell it, smell the weed,” he says.
Once he returns to Ayres’ car, he asks her to step out.
He also asks if she has any weapons, explains that she has an expired driver’s license and asks about the smell of weed.
“I had smoked earlier,” Ayres said.
“Is there anything in the car that you’re aware of?” Christensen asks.
“Nope. Nothing,” she responds.
After patting her down, he searches her car, where another woman is in the front passenger seat and two children are in the back seats.
He doesn’t find anything and gives Ayres a citation for not having a valid license.
The lawsuit argues that the officers “provided no basis for (the officers) to touch” Ayres.
They “found no drugs, guns or other weapons on Plaintiff and had no reasonable basis to suspect that such contraband would be located” on her, the lawsuit says.
“This could’ve been avoided by simply asking for a female officer to come do this highly invasive body search,” Nathan said.
The sheriff’s office declined to comment, but in its formal response to the lawsuit, it denied that the officers improperly touched Ayres, that they didn’t provide a basis for the search and that they didn’t have reasonable suspicion.
Before approaching Ayres to search her and her vehicle, Christensen claims she’s a gang member.
In 2012, she was found guilty of robbery. A year earlier, she was found guilty of residential burglary.
In addition to the deputies, the lawsuit names the sheriff’s office and Champaign County.
It alleges Fourth Amendment violations, a failure to intervene and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
The trial isn’t scheduled to begin until March 2021.
The full version of the body-camera footage is below. WARNING: There is explicit language throughout.