URBANA — A Champaign woman who admitted her part in mugging a man in Scott Park last summer has been sentenced to probation.
Samantha Boyd, 22, who listed no address when she was arrested, pleaded guilty Thursday to robbery, admitting that on Aug. 30, she helped steal a cellphone and credit cards from a man as he was eating in Scott Park on Springfield Avenue.
Boyd, who had no previous convictions, was sentenced to 30 months of probation and ordered to have no contact with the man.
She was one of four people charged in connection with beating and robbing the man. A Champaign police report said initially, one of two women in the group asked the man to use his phone and when he declined, they began to hit him, then robbed him.
Co-defendant Adajah Jones-Daniel, 25, who also had no prior convictions, pleaded guilty to robbery in November and received the same sentence as Boyd.
Dytrell Thomas, 35, of Champaign pleaded guilty last month to that robbery and an unrelated residential burglary for an 11-year prison sentence.
Malcom McGee, 25, is due back in court on the robbery charge and other cases later this month.