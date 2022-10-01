URBANA — A Champaign woman who allegedly lied to police about her car being stolen was arrested by Champaign police Friday night.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said Mindy Damato, 36, who listed an address in the 200 block of Paul Avenue, was arrested about 8:30 p.m. Friday for allegedly filing a false police report, leaving the scene of an accident and driving while revoked.
Umlah said about 5 p.m. Friday, Damato allegedly crashed a car in the 2100 block of North Prospect Avenue, then fled from the area.
As officers investigated, she called police about 8:30 p.m. to report that her car had been stolen. Umlah said police learned later through witnesses that Damato was actually driving the car that wrecked.
She was released from the county jail Saturday after bond court and is expected to be formally charged later in the week.
Umlah said Damato’s license to drive was revoked because of three previous convictions for driving under the influence.