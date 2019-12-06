CHAMPAIGN — A woman out on bond for an aggravated driving under the influence crash on Bradley Avenue in September that seriously injured two men has been arrested again for alleged impaired driving.
Champaign police said Ashia Marshall, 29, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Kenwood Road, Champaign, was arrested early Friday in connection with a hit-and-run crash at the Oakwood Trace Apartments in north Champaign.
Champaign police Lt. Bruce Ramseyer said police were called at 3:50 a.m. to the complex on Oak Street just south of Bradley Avenue, where they found a 31-year-old Urbana woman who had been hit by a car.
Ramseyer said preliminary information is that Marshall was one of several people who had been involved in an argument in the parking lot at the complex, then got into a Honda Civic to leave and allegedly struck the woman as she was pulling away.
Police are investigating whether that was intentional or accidental.
Marshall was arrested within moments by police who located the car at Garden Hills Drive and Bloomington Road in Champaign.
She was taken to the hospital for collection of evidence related to her alleged impaired driving after police saw her behaving erratically and she admitted she had used drugs, Ramseyer said.
Ramseyer said the woman who was hit was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Marshall had just appeared in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing in a felony DUI case stemming from a Sept. 3 crash.
A judge found there was enough evidence to argue she may have been drunk when she drove off Bradley Avenue where the bridge over I-57 was being replaced and vaulted on to the side of the highway below. A concrete barrier kept the Jeep she was driving from entering the southbound lanes of traffic. She’s scheduled to be tried for that in February.
She had been free on her own recognizance after being charged with aggravated DUI, but late Friday afternoon, Marshall appeared before Judge Ronda Holliman, who increased her bond in that case to $50,000.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman presented the judge with the following facts from the Friday morning incident in support of her motion to increase Marshall’s bond:
Champaign police found the injured woman who had allegedly been hit by Marshall with a dislocated hip, road rash and the skin scraped off her right hand.
Marshall was stopped within minutes of the incident by a Champaign police officer and allegedly got out and ran from him.
Hinman said the officer quickly caught up with her and reported that she smelled of alcohol, had glassy and bloodshot eyes, and refused all testing. Police saw alcohol in the center console of her car and suspected cocaine in the back seat.
Because of her refusal to cooperate with testing, police had to get a search warrant to collect her blood and urine.
Marshall is expected to have a bond set Saturday in connection with the Friday hit and run and to be formally charged with that Monday.
Hinman said Marshall has prior traffic convictions for leaving the scene and driving under suspension.