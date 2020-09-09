URBANA — A Champaign woman who did not take advantage of previous opportunities to get help for her alcoholism was sentenced Wednesday to 30 months in prison for firing a gun to scare her ex-boyfriend.
Martha Benitez, 18, who listed an address on Northwood Drive, told Judge Tom Difanis she made a “huge mistake” on March 6 when she fired a gun in the air at an Urbana apartment complex.
Benitez pleaded guilty in July to aggravated unlawful use of weapons for the offense and had other charges of violation of bail bond, aggravated unlawful use of weapons and not having a valid firearm owner’s identification card dismissed.
Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman, asking for a prison term, argued that Benitez was out on bond in a domestic battery case involving the ex-boyfriend and had been ordered to have no contact with him. Instead, she found him, argued with him, fired the gun to scare him, then hid it.
Police responded to the shots fired call and found her and eventually the gun.
“Too often we have people with guns treating them like accessories … like toys,” said Dedman, who noted Benitez’s prior juvenile adjudications as a juvenile for battery and aggravated battery.
Dedman said instead of Benitez taking advantage of chances while on probation since age 15 to get help for her alcohol abuse, she had “spent time pursuing a criminal career.”
Assistant Public Defender Abby Causer argued for probation, saying that Benitez’s four months in jail for her first adult felony has given her time to detox, reflect and decide that she is ready for help.
“I wake with regret every day,” said Benitez. “I understand what I did was serious.”
She assured the judge she was ready to finish her high school education and separate herself from the people with whom she’d been associating.
Difanis said that was admirable but she should have thought of it sooner when she turned her back on three different opportunities for professional help. He said others with guns need to be deterred.
“Gun violence has taken hold in our community in the last couple of years. Young people are arming themselves and shooting other people,” he said. “She’s dangerous.”