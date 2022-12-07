URBANA — A Champaign woman who purposely lied to police about a gun to protect a male friend has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for obstructing justice.
However, with credit for 475 days already served and good time, Angel Freeman, 26, has already completed the sentence Judge Randy Rosenbaum gave her on Tuesday.
Freeman pleaded guilty in early November to obstructing justice, admitting she lied on Aug. 19, 2021, to a Champaign police officer when she said a loaded 9 mm gun with a drum magazine that had been modified with a switch to make it fully automatic was hers.
Authorities maintain the gun belonged to Rockeith Brown, 31, of Urbana, who was sentenced in September to 15 years in prison for unlawful use of weapons, a Class X felony because the gun had been altered to fire like a machine gun. He pleaded guilty to that offense before Rosenbaum.
Police found the gun on Aug. 19, 2021, when an officer stopped the car that Brown and Freeman were in on East Hill Street as they investigated a shots fired call.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah reminded Rosenbaum that at the time of the stop, Freeman, who had a valid firearm owner’s identification card, told police the gun was hers. But when asked what kind of gun it was, she could not answer. She told the officer she bought it at a local store, but police determined it was stolen.
Umlah said that in addition to her initial misleading statement to police, she later changed her story for federal authorities to say the gun was Brown’s, then again changed her story back to say it was hers.
Umlah argued for a sentence of three years in prison for Freeman, who had no criminal history, saying the fact that she intentionally misled authorities made her crime serious.
“Anything less (than three years) says it’s OK to play games with the criminal justice system,” said Umlah, who agreed to the lesser obstructing justice because he felt that’s what she was doing.
Had she been convicted of possession of a machine gun, she could have received a sentence of six to 30 years in prison.
Freeman’s attorney, Monroe McWard, argued that it was reasonable to assume she was being pressured to lie about the gun and urged the judge to sentence her to probation and time served.