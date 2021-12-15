CHAMPAIGN — Danielle Griffet has been helping make local families’ Christmases brighter for 19 years.
“I’ve been helping with Shop With a Cop since I was 10. I’ve done it every year and this is our 19th year,” said the Champaign police officer who is now the point person for the popular annual event. “Being present as I grew up gave me insight that everyone has different backgrounds. It’s humbling and made me thankful for the things I had.”
“It’s more of a hand up to help people, not necessarily a handout,” said Griffet, sounding a lot like her father.
Dave Griffet retired in July as a Champaign police sergeant after 25 years on the force, having assisted his fellow officer, Ed Wachala, also now retired, in bringing cheer to less-fortunate families in the community.
The logistics of finding the families, verifying the number of children involved, making the contacts, then ensuring there are enough resources for all can be daunting for someone with a full-time job.
The younger Griffet, a Champaign police officer for six years, took over the reins of the program when Wachala retired in January 2019. Her dad was acting as the keeper of the money and her mentor, but with his retirement, the responsibility is all hers now.
“I was excited to take it over,” said Danielle Griffet, 29.
“Growing up, this was one of my best memories of the holiday season,” she said. “I would always ask, ‘How long till Shop With a Cop?’”
With the onset of the pandemic last year, the model for the event had to be altered.
“We worked off wish lists,” she said, adding it was satisfying to shop for and deliver to families but not nearly as much fun as watching and assisting the children pick out items for themselves and their loved ones.
In a nod to promoting better public health, this year’s event will be slightly different but more akin to what the police officers are used to.
“We are doing multiple rounds throughout the evening … trying to keep our group sizes smaller while still trying to help as many families as possible,” she said.
Participating families identified by police officers, churches, schools, even the state’s attorney’s office will shop at the Meijer store on North Prospect Avenue in four one-hour shifts Wednesday, starting at 4 p.m.
Meijer has been a major sponsor of the program for many years, donating $4,000 this year.
Also lending a major assist was Mike Namoff of Mega Events Auctions, who recently organized “Party with a Purpose” to boost police officer morale while raising money for Shop With a Cop.
“I’m confident we’re going to have enough for 50 kids to have $200 each to spend,” Griffet said.
Missing from this year’s event is the fun feedbag that normally comes after the shoppers and their helpers have rung up their haul.
“We had to make some compromises,” Griffet said.
Given the current challenging climate for many in police work, Shop With a Cop is a nice antidote to the daily grind, said Dave Griffet.
“It’s one of the times of the year that we do things that are pleasurable for everybody. It’s a good experience for police to see smiles and to see families get something they really truly need,” he said.