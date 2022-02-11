URBANA — When victims of gun violence are brought to Carle Foundation Hospital’s emergency room, there may — or may not — be a social worker available to help head off more violence.
That stands to change under a partnership Carle is poised to undertake with the city of Champaign as part of the city’s massive Community Gun Violence Reduction plan — which is tentatively set for approval by the city council Tuesday.
Carle, which would be one of multiple organizations partnering with the city as part of the program, would cover half of the $800,000 two-year cost of staffing the hospital’s emergency room with a social worker around the clock. A grant from the city would cover the other half.
As the Level 1 trauma center for a broad area, Carle’s emergency room receives many of the victims of violence and all of the critically injured victims in the region, according to Allen Rinehart, vice president of inpatient hospital operations.
While that includes victims from other counties, the majority seen at Carle have been from Champaign-Urbana incidents, he said.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has stressed the hospital’s resources, Rinehart said Carle also sees the pain gun violence is inflicting on the community.
“Yes, COVID has stressed our system, but at the same time, we are a member of this community and this is something that is hurting this community,” he said. “We feel strongly that we need to be part of the solution.”
The hospital currently has a social worker available about eight hours a day, and that social worker is shared with other areas of the hospital, Rinehart said.
Through collaborating with the city, he said, Carle would not only have social workers available 24/7 in the emergency room to talk to victims and their families, it would also have a network of other organizations involved with the city’s program to make a rapid referral to head off potential retaliatory violence.
When that intervention is delayed, it’s not as effective, Rinehart said.
“The more time you wait, the more time someone has to ponder what their options are and possibly act on them,” he said.
Carle spokeswoman Brittany Simon said Carle also views the impact of gun violence as an important piece of health outcomes. Just as it’s important to fight diseases with early intervention, she said, it’s also important to have that early intervention available when violence has occurred, to prevent more violence.
“We’re just looking to decrease these injuries and limit the cycle of violence,” she said.
Deputy City Manager Joan Walls said intervention at the hospital level is a “critical element” of reducing gun violence in the community.
Hospitals not only provide the trauma team to address life-threatening injuries — they also become the physical locations where victims and their families gather and begin processing what has happened, she said.
Having a social worker on hand to address the mental-health impact of the trauma and connect victims and their families with the city’s other partners in this program will serve to wrap around the entire family, Walls said.
Pending council approval, Rinehart said Carle hopes to begin recruiting social workers for 24/7 coverage and begin training in the next couple of months.
Yet to be worked out will be coming up with some objective criteria with the city to evaluate how the intervention is working after a year or 18 months, he said.
Up for approval by the council is a $6.2 million-plus, two-year program aimed at reducing gun violence. The funding that would go to Carle ($400,000) and other organizations would come from some of the city’s share of federal coronavirus relief funding.
The nearly $3.2 million for the first year would also include grants to other partners in the plan, including the Champaign school district, First Followers, Crime Stoppers, Youth and Family Peer Alliance, the DREAAM program, the Champaign County Housing Authority YouthBuild program, the CU Trauma and Resilience Initiative, East Central Illinois Youth for Christ and STEAM Genius.