URBANA — The state has dismissed charges against a Champaign man accused of shooting another man after learning that the suspect had been misidentified.
Earlier this month, Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink dismissed charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of weapons lodged against Carell Pettis, 36.
“We believe it was a misidentification by the victim and the victim’s family,” Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor said.
The charges stemmed from a man being shot Feb. 1 in the hallway of a building at the Town and Country apartment complex, 1008 E. Kerr Ave., U.
Smysor said police learned there had been an ongoing dispute between the victim and some relatives of Pettis who lived in that complex. The man stepped into the hallway about 1:45 p.m. on that Monday and exchanged words with the shooter, who then pushed him down and shot him once in the groin.
Smysor said police talked to relatives of the victim, and based on their statements and other information they had, they obtained a warrant for Pettis’ arrest Feb. 11. He was picked up about two weeks later.
However, Smysor said Pettis gave police information that they checked out and believed was accurate.
“Because of that and the issues that come along with identification, we felt that probable cause had diminished to the point that we weren’t comfortable proceeding with the case,” he said.
“Everybody thinks we’re trying to build cases, which is true. But part of our job is to gather all the information, and sometimes evidence is inculpatory, and sometimes it’s exculpatory and says it doesn’t point to that person," he added. "It’s our job to take both kinds (of information) and turn it over to the state’s attorney."