DANVILLE — Vermilion County prosecutors have dropped a charge against a Danville man accused of shooting another in July after the victim changed his story.
State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said the victim gave a sworn statement to the attorney for Raheem Mullins, 24, in which he recanted what he had earlier said about the crime, including that Mullins was the shooter.
Lacy said Mullins still has a separate case where he faces weapons, cannabis and fleeing charges.
Danville police Cmdr. Josh Webb said earlier that on July 19, officers went to the hospital after a 34-year-old Danville man came in with a gunshot wound to the leg.
The victim told police he was in the area of Buchanan and Commercial streets when he got into an argument with another man.
He said a black sport utility vehicle drove up and a third man with a handgun got out and became involved with the argument. The man with the gun then shot him and left in the SUV while the other man ran away.
Police arrested Mullins 11 days later.