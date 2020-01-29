URBANA — A Champaign County prosecutor Wednesday dismissed a felony charge accusing a Champaign man of shooting another because the alleged victim is mentally ill.
Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark said she intends to re-file the charge of aggravated battery with a firearm against Jaliqwon Robertson, 21, of the 500 block of East Eureka Street, if the 28-year-old alleged victim improves.
The charge stemmed from an Oct. 30, 2018, shooting that happened just north of Wesley Park in the 900 block of North Third Street, Champaign.
The man told police he was driving in that area when he was flagged down by a person he knew as “Merch,” a street name for Robertson, who asked him for a ride. Besides Merch, three other men approached his vehicle. The man said Merch produced a semi-automatic gun and ordered him to open the trunk.
As the other men were searching the trunk, Merch got in the passenger seat and fired shots into the man’s abdomen. Merch and the others ran off. The victim later identified Robertson from a photo lineup.
Robertson’s attorney, Dan Jackson of Champaign, had earlier filed a petition to dismiss the charge against his client alleging the state had not brought him to trial within the 120-day time frame for a person being held in jail.
“As of Jan. 27 (the day trial was scheduled to begin), we were at 110 days,” Clark said, arguing that the state had not exceeded the 120-day rule. “We are filing the motion to dismiss for reasons other than the speedy trial" issue.
Clark explained that the alleged shooting victim is currently being prosecuted for violating his probation and obstructing justice but in late December was found unfit for that process.
“Based on our conversations with the victim’s attorney and visiting with him at the jail, he is currently acutely suffering from mental illness,” Clark told Judge Roger Webber.
Champaign psychiatrist Dr. Larry Jeckel had earlier given Webber a written opinion that the man was not ready to cooperate with his attorney or understand the criminal proceedings against him.
Robertson faced two other cases that were unresolved in which he was represented by Assistant Public Defender Dan Taylor.
Robertson agreed to admit that he violated the probation he was serving for a 2017 conviction for aggravated unlawful use of weapons by possessing Ecstasy March 11, 2018. The underlying possession of controlled substance (MDMA) was then dismissed.
He was resentenced to two years in prison but given credit for 588 days already served. The new sentence means Robertson will be sent to the Department of Corrections, be checked in and likely released immediately.