URBANA — A Champaign couple was arraigned Thursday on criminal charges related to the sexual molestation of a teen and an alleged subsequent coverup of the allegations.
Jorge Mejias, 39, who listed an address in the 1100 block of West Beardsley Avenue, was charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse while Judith Torres, 37, of the same address, was charged with obstructing justice for allegedly persuading the child to recant her allegations in an effort to protect Mejias.
Both are out on bond and due back in court March 15.
Mejias is alleged to have inappropriately touched a girl on or about Nov. 5, 2020, at a home in Champaign.
He had been charged in May 2021 with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and criminal sexual assault involving the same allegations but Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher dismissed those charges in February 2022, saying he had doubts about the evidence.
The girl had initially been interviewed in April 2021 by professionals at the Children’s Advocacy Center and made her allegations against Mejias. But in October 2021, when she was re-interviewed, she reportedly told the interviewer that she had made the accusations up based on a prank she saw on TikTok.
However, in October 2022, the girl told other adults that Torres had pressured her to tell the interviewer that she had made up the allegations against Mejias.
She was again interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center and maintained that Mejias had inappropriately touched her on more than one occasion and that Torres told her to say she made it up.
Aggravated criminal sexual abuse is a Class 2 felony, punishable upon conviction by probation to three to seven years in prison. Obstructing justice is a Class 4 felony, with penalties ranging from probation to one to three years in prison.