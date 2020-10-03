Listen to this article

URBANA — A Charleston man who allegedly had a gun and cannabis in a car Friday is expected to be formally charged Monday.

Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said Illinois State Police arrested Malcolm Barnes, 26, Friday on Interstate 57 near Champaign.

About 5:15 p.m., troopers stopped the southbound car in which he was a passenger for allegedly speeding. They found a pistol in the center console, ammunition in the glove compartment, and about a pound of raw cannabis in the back seat, Fletcher said.

Barnes admitted to police that the gun and cannabis belonged to him.

Although he had a valid firearm owner’s identification card, it is not legal to have a gun uncased with ammunition readily accessible. Additionally, the amount of cannabis he allegedly had is illegal.

Judge Anna Benjamin set Barnes’ bond at $10,000.

Reporter

Mary Schenk is a reporter covering police, courts and breaking news at The News-Gazette.