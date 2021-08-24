URBANA — A Charleston man who illegally possessed a gun in his van in Champaign County was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison.
John O. Lindsey, 21, pleaded guilty before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, admitting that on July 21, he had a Glock .40-caliber handgun and two extended magazines in his van.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said a state trooper stopped Lindsey on Interstate 57 in Champaign County because he was going 95 in a 70 mph zone that morning.
Lindsey, who appeared nervous and sweating, became irate during the stop, pulled away from the trooper and ran. Both the trooper and Lindsey ended up falling in a ditch, where he continued to struggle and grab for the officer’s pepper spray, Umlah said.
Lindsey was finally subdued with the help of a canine. He had no firearm owner’s identification card or concealed-carry documents for the weapon or ammunition, the prosecutor said.
Umlah said Lindsey was out on bond in a Cook County weapons case and two misdemeanors from Coles County when he was arrested last month.
He has a juvenile adjudication for aggravated robbery.
Rosenbaum agreed to recommend Lindsey for drug treatment while in prison. He was ordered to forfeit the gun and ammunition to police.