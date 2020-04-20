INDIANAPOLIS — A former Ludlow village trustee out on bond in two Champaign County criminal cases was arrested Saturday in Indiana for allegedly driving through a closed construction zone, nearly striking workers, then fleeing from state police.
Ross Radke, 63, surrendered to Indiana State Police on Interstate 70, about 15 miles east of Indianapolis about 3:40 p.m. (CDT). He was arrested for criminal recklessness with endangerment and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, both felonies. He was taken to the Marion County Jail.
State police said in a release that a trooper was in his squad car in a construction zone on I-70 eastbound when he saw a silver Cadillac drive around the concrete barriers and into the closed construction zone, which is just east of the I-70/I-65 north split.
The trooper tried to stop the car but it sped away, driving through freshly poured concrete patches, nearly hitting workers who heard the trooper’s siren and got out of the way.
Troopers chased the Cadillac until a Hancock County sheriff’s deputy put out “stop sticks” which Radke ran over, causing his tires to deflate. He pulled over to the shoulder and surrendered without incident, the release said.
Radke had been released from jail in Urbana about Feb. 12 after posting $8,000 cash bond in two criminal cases.
He was initially arrested in May 2019 and charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons and possession of a gun with a revoked firearm owner’s identification card.
The allegations in that case were that on May 4, 2019, he had a loaded gun and several magazines for it when he approached a woman who was in her vehicle at a laundromat on Klein Avenue and told her not to get out. She told Rantoul police he showed her what she believed was a handgun in his coat pocket.
Radke had been appointed a Ludlow Village Board trustee in March 2018 and served until May 6, when his term expired. He ran unsuccessfully for mayor in April 2019.
While in the Champaign County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bond in that case, Radke was charged in September with an unprovoked attack on a correctional officer.
In court in September, Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman said about 8:40 p.m. on Sept. 18, the officer was doing security rounds at the downtown Urbana jail on Main Street and talking with an inmate when he felt something on his left shoulder.He then felt hands grabbing him around the throat from behind, and experienced difficulty breathing. The officer fought Radke, who was subdued by other officers.
The correctional officer was not seriously physically hurt.
Within days of being charged in that case, the public defender’s office requested that Radke by evaluated by a psychiatrist after he was charged with two counts of aggravated battery.
On Oct. 31, Judge Roger Webber, relying on the report of Champaign psychiatrist Larry Jeckel, found Radke unfit to stand trial. That means he was unable to understand the nature of the criminal proceedings or assist in his defense.
Webber ordered that he receive treatment from the Department of Human Services, and according to court documents, that happened.
Also on Oct. 31, notice of the revocation of Radke’s FOID was forwarded to the Illinois State Police.
On Jan. 2, Webber, relying on a DHS report saying Radke was still in need of treatment, continued his case to April.
A week later, Radke filed a flurry of motions, including one to represent himself and to have his bond reduced.
On Jan. 31, he was found fit to stand trial and Webber granted Radke’s motion to act as his own attorney. He declined to reduce Radke’s bond, which was $30,000 in the aggravated battery case, and $50,000 in the earlier weapons case.
Two days after his release, Radke appeared in court Feb. 14 and at his request, Webber conducted a probable cause hearing and found there was enough evidence to proceed to trial in the aggravated battery case.
Radke withdrew a few other motions he had filed a month earlier. The case was again continued until March.Radke was last in court March 11 with Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark and the case was continued to the May 5 pretrial.
In light of his weekend arrest in Indiana, Clark said she is considering asking Webber to revoke his bond in Illinois.
If convicted of the more serious aggravated battery count, Radke faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison. And if convicted of the other aggravated unlawful use of weapons, he would have to serve the sentences one after the other.