Local reactions to a Minneapolis jury on Tuesday finding Derek Chauvin guilty of the murder of George Floyd:
Champaign Major Deborah Frank Feinen
Today justice was served as a Minneapolis jury held former police officer Derek Chauvin accountable for the murder of George Floyd. This is an important first step in the healing process for our country, but we must realize that actions to eliminate systemic racism and rebuild trust in community-police relationships must continue locally and at the national level.
I understand that members of our African American community are especially hurting; they are angry and have little faith in the American justice system that has so often failed them. I see, feel, and share your anguish over the excessive use of force against people of color and the senseless loss of life.
Let us take a moment to reflect upon the loss of George Floyd and the many other innocent lives that have been tragically taken through the actions of a few in law enforcement who have abused their authority and betrayed their oaths to protect the public. George Floyd’s death reminds us that we cannot stay silent in times of injustice. We must speak out and act on the values that define us as a community. The concerns and fears that our Black and Brown communities endure every day over the safety of their loved ones is very real. They are tired, sad, angry, and demanding change.
Our City knows that we must act if we want justice and equity for everyone. Our City Council, City Organization and Police Department are committed to listening, learning, and taking action to improve our City’s public safety services. We must stand up for what we know is right. The jury acted decisively, and as we react to the verdict locally, let us respond in a way that unites us in our common resolve to make meaningful change.
Our City will work to keep everyone safe who exercises their First Amendment right and adds their voice to the calls for change and justice. Let us remember the families who continue to grieve their loss of their loved ones. And I call on everyone to support one another as we move forward together and begin to heal.
Urbana Mayor Diane Wolfe Marlin
We are at a crossroads in history. I hope that today’s guilty verdict turns this country, once and for all, toward justice, fairness, and respect for the sanctity of human life. We condemn George Floyd’s murder and we honor his memory by aligning City of Urbana policies, processes, and practices with the principles named above. We will work together to create a safer, healthier, and more resilient community.
Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker
No courtroom can ever replace a life, but it can and should deliver justice. Today, the jury in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial honored that truth.
My heart goes out to the family of George Floyd, who deserve to have him alive today. I’m also thinking of all our Black communities and other communities of color who see their children or their parents or themselves in George Floyd, and Daunte Wright, and Adam Toledo, and Breonna Taylor, and Laquan McDonald.
This verdict marks an important milestone on the journey to justice, but the fullest measure of progress is how we deliver accountability, safety and meaningful change.
In Illinois, we are addressing law enforcement reform, criminal justice reform, economic opportunity, educational equity and health care.
We can and must make progress every day until we have a state and a nation and a justice system that truly serve everyone. And as long as there’s more work to be done, that’s what we’ll do.
Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana StrattonThis verdict is our Selma moment. In Selma, men and women marched to demand that Black people be seen and treated with the same respect and dignity as others, that our humanity be recognized in this country. Now, in Minneapolis, a diverse jury of men and women with various lived experiences have handed down a guilty verdict that tells this nation, and the world, that the humanity of Black people matters. Finally, this is what accountability looks like. But make no mistake, George Floyd should be alive today and the system still needs to change.
As many cheer this guilty verdict, this act of justice for George Floyd, let us not forget others for whom no justice or police accountability was found: Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade, Tamir Rice, and so many others. We will still speak their names along with George Floyd as we work to bridge our differences, fix our problems, and search for a more perfect union in this country.
God bless the Floyd family, including his daughter, Gianna, who will grow up without her father. May we spend our days working to ensure that no other person will have to go through this again.
Speaker of the Illinois House Emanuel “Chris” Welch
Today, after 11 months, we have finally received a verdict that suggests we may have some common sense of justice. While it’s important to have faith in the future of our own humanity, it should not have taken George Floyd losing his life, Gianna Floyd losing her father, for our hearts and minds to change. Nonetheless, we are here, and Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of murder by a jury of his peers. There’s nothing to celebrate, though, as a system that allows this to happen still prevails. This year our legislature passed historic police reform, and we will continue to build on that. Simply put, our work here continues and we’re going to make sure our policies in Illinois value Black lives.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth
Last year, the world watched in horror as Derek Chauvin put his knee on George Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes as he cried ‘I can’t breathe’ and called out for his mother while the life drained from his body. George Floyd was murdered at the hands of a police officer who betrayed his oath to protect and serve.
While today’s ruling won’t bring George Floyd back, it brings his family — and the entire community — closer to some semblance of justice, sends a message that our nation cannot ignore police violence and reminds us all that accountability is still possible.
Though today’s verdict is a just result, it is only a beginning. Our work is not complete. In order to make justice the norm rather than the exception and truly bring us closer to achieving equal protection under the law for everyone, Congress must pass the comprehensive George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to hold police accountable, change the culture of law enforcement and begin to rebuild trust between law enforcement and our communities.
Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman
We grieve for George Floyd’s family. Yesterday’s verdict doesn’t provide true justice & it doesn’t solve our problems of systemic racism & social inequality. But it might show that this important conversation, started & restarted over the years, is finally taking hold. #onandup