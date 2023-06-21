URBANA — A Mahomet man engaged in a robust operation of stealing and forging checks to support his methamphetamine addiction has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
If someone sees Matthew Bushman, 39, they might want to let him know that — since he failed to show up for his sentencing hearing Wednesday before Judge Roger Webber.
Over the objection of Assistant Public Defender Katie Jessup, who had no insight into her client’s whereabouts, Webber went forward with the hearing.
Bushman, who last lived on Kendall Street, pleaded guilty in early May to engaging in a continuing financial crimes enterprise, admitting that between Nov. 27 and Dec. 16, 2022, he committed four forgeries at two different financial institutions.
At the Illini Currency Exchange, employees cashed three checks on three different days totaling more than $3,400, while Bushman’s attempt to cash another check at First Federal Bank, 1311 S. Neil St., C, was thwarted when employees noted that the $15,000 figure did not match the $1,500 that was written out in words.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher agreed at the time of Bushman’s guilty plea to cap his sentencing recommendation at eight years in prison and dismiss three other felony cases and one traffic matter. When Bushman failed to appear Wednesday, Webber agreed with Fletcher that the prosecutor would not be bound by the cap of eight years.
To aggravate Bushman’s sentence, Fletcher had two Champaign County sheriff’s deputies testify about other crimes in which Bushman had a hand.
Deputy Ryan Griffin testified that a landlord living on High Cross Road in Urbana reported that incoming rent checks were stolen from his mailbox in early September. One of those checks had the landlord’s name “washed” off and instead made out to Bushman. Griffin said when he spoke with Bushman about the $1,335 check later, Bushman said he was doing drugs and had no recollection of cashing it.
Griffin said Bushman admitted to him that he went to banks cashing checks on closed accounts for a friend and that the two of them split the proceeds.
Deputy Cory Christensen, a member of the Street Crimes Task Force, testified that on Feb. 2, during a court-ordered search of Bushman’s Kendall Street home, Bushman told him that he would drive other people around late at night or in the early morning hours and steal checks from mailboxes at residences and businesses, then wash the checks so that they could be cashed.
In that search, Christensen said police seized Bushman’s laptop computer and printer, which he was using to create fake checks.
Christensen said police also investigated fake checks that Bushman wrote using a relative’s company name and checks on a real estate business that he claimed to have found in a trash dumpster.
Bushman told him that on at least three occasions, he spent money he got from the banks cashing bogus checks on methamphetamine.
Fletcher argued for the 12-year prison sentence for Bushman, reminding Webber that Bushman had about 20 previous convictions of all kinds since he was a juvenile. Seven were felonies. He also argued that Bushman had not successfully completed even one of his previous 11 community-based sentences, including one to drug court.
He noted that Bushman began smoking cannabis at age 15, tried painkillers, LSD, and psilocybin at 16, progressed to cocaine at 18 and after that began use of methamphetamine, “the true love of his life.”
“Treatment is a futile exercise,” argued Fletcher, who noted that Bushman has either refused to attend sessions or has left drug treatment facilities once admitted on several occasions.
“Two times in this case he was released from treatment and both times, he absconded,” said Fletcher, adding that the state values rehabilitation but is “not required to continue to offer help to someone who refuses it.”
Jessup urged the judge to consider probation, noting Bushman’s “history of impulsivity” and almost a lifetime of substance abuse.
“He’s trying to do better but so far has failed,” she said about the father of three children.
Recapping Bushman’s criminal history and his failures at prior opportunities at drug treatment, Webber said it’s “clear his issues are more aggravating than mitigating.”
“He’s a lifelong meth user who has engaged in several criminal enterprises to support that habit. We can’t fix that if he’s not willing to try,” said the judge, who agreed to recommend Bushman for drug treatment while he’s imprisoned.
Bushman was given credit for 50 days already served. Once he’s locked up, he will be eligible for day-for-day good time.