URBANA — A 16-year-old Chicago female arrested last month in connection with threats made to Urbana High School pleaded guilty Friday to felony disorderly conduct.
A more serious charge of making a terrorist threat was dismissed, according to Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz.
Judge Anna Benjamin scheduled the 16-year-old’s sentencing for Jan. 9. She faces penalties ranging from probation to up to three years in prison. Rietz said the teen had no prior juvenile adjudications.
Rietz said she has been released to the custody of her mother, who has been cooperative and concerned.
Meanwhile, the 16-year-old was ordered to stay off social media, go to school and follow household rules. If she doesn’t comply with those rules pending sentencing, she could be held in contempt and confined to juvenile custody for up to 180 days, Rietz said.
She was arrested Nov. 22 in Chicago and had no apparent prior connection to Urbana High School.
The high school was subjected to a series of calls and email threats between Nov. 7 and Nov. 18, leading to lockdowns and eventually a temporary switch to remote learning.
Rietz said the female appeared to be responsible only for the calls made Nov. 7.
The female admitted to FBI agents that she had been in a chat-room app in which someone was asking for volunteers to call in shooting threats to schools in Urbana, and that she called Urbana High School twice threatening a shooting.