CHAMPAIGN — A Chicago-based private security firm may soon be be on patrol in downtown Champaign.
The Champaign City Council will be asked Tuesday night to approve an agreement to pay AGB Investigative Services Inc. $203,986 to provide security downtown a few nights a week from about May 26 through the end of this year.
A private firm is being sought for downtown security because the Champaign Police Department is understaffed and doesn’t have the resources to provide additional patrols.
“As a result, order maintenance concerns have been an ongoing challenge in the late-night downtown environment, sometimes leading to more serious public-safety incidents,” interim Deputy Police Chief Kevin Olmstead said in a memo to the council.
Over the last several years, police have been faced with large crowds assembling in city-owned parking lots and on sidewalks and side streets downtown, he said.
Among incidents brought to the city’s attention have been groups loitering in and around businesses, people possessing and consuming alcohol on public property and in the road, loud music from parked vehicles and trash left behind from gatherings, Olmstead said.
“Additionally, major public-safety events have been reported, including large fights, shots fired or shooting events, and one homicide,” he said.
In past years, police have been able to address these concerns with directed patrol and overtime details, but that’s not currently possible due to the staff shortage and increasing gun-violence calls requiring the majority of officers on duty to respond, Olmstead said.
The department has 124 allotted positions, with 105 of them currently filled.
Earlier this year, the city staff identified and researched seven security companies before issuing a request for proposals, with AGB being the only firm to respond, Olmstead said.
If approved by the council, AGB would provide security downtown on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings and as needed in the area bordered by Washington Street on the north, University Avenue on the south, First Street on the east and State Street on the west.
AGB is recognized as a minority business enterprise by the state and Chicago, with 95 percent of its 1,300 employees being minorities, Olmstead.
AGB would provide a marked security vehicle with emergency lighting, and its security officers would be in uniform with AGB markings and would be equipped with body cameras.
While the AGB employees wouldn’t carry firearms, they could carry less-lethal options such as an expandable baton, Tasers and/or pepper spray and would only detain people and/or use force to prevent great bodily harm or death, Olmstead said.
If the council approves, City Manager Dorothy David will execute a contract with AGB with a target start date of May 26.