DANVILLE — A Chicago man has been apprehended in connection with the January 2019 murder of a Danville man.
Jimmie R. Rodgers, 29, was taken into custody Thursday and was being held in Lake County, Ind., awaiting extradition to Vermilion County, according to Danville police. Bond was set at $5 million.
The murder stemmed from a dispute Jan. 12, 2019, at a home in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive. Danville officers who were called to the house found William Banks, 32, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
A warrant charging Rodgers with first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon was issued Feb. 1, 2019, but police were unable to find him and learned he may have left the area. The warrant was eventually turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service, police said.
On Thursday, Rodgers was located in Merrillville, Ind., and taken into custody.