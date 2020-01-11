URBANA — A Chicago man who allegedly robbed a liquor store in Champaign Friday night was arrested early Saturday.
Assistant State’s Attorney Will Lynch said Martin Nash, 27, appeared in bond court Saturday on a preliminary charge of robbery.
Lynch told Judge Roger Webber that about 11:15 p.m. Friday, an employee of the Blue Star 2 liquor store, 918 W. Bradley Ave., told police that a person came in the store, put a hard object against his back and ordered him to open the cash register. The employee complied and the robber grabbed money and ran.
The employee was able to supply police with a physical description and surveillance video. Within an hour, a police officer saw a man matching the descriptions allegedly jaywalking on West Bradley Avenue and started to pull over to talk to him.
Lynch said that man began running and yelled out to the police officer unprompted: “I didn’t take nothing.”
The officer eventually caught the man, identified as Nash, and found cash in his path of flight on the ground.
The holdup remains under investigation and Nash is expected to be formally charged Monday.
Lynch told the judge that Nash had two prior convictions for aggravated battery to a peace officer, prompting Webber to set Nash’s bond at $100,000.