URBANA — A Chicago man who allegedly had more than a pound of cannabis and a loaded gun in a vehicle on an interstate highway in northern Champaign County has been charged with armed violence.
Melvin L. Ector, 22, was also charged Thursday with possession with intent to deliver cannabis, possession of cannabis and aggravated unlawful use of weapons.
All the charges stem from his stop Wednesday morning on Interstate 57 about 3 miles south of U.S. 136, between Rantoul and Thomasboro.
An Illinois State Police report said Ector was stopped for alleged traffic offenses. He admitted to a trooper there was cannabis in the vehicle.
Troopers searched and found just over 500 grams of cannabis — about 17 ounces — in several different bags. Troopers also found a loaded 9 mm handgun in the glove box.
Ector, who has a pending case on charges of aggravated unlawful use of weapons and possession of cannabis out of Cook County, admitted the cannabis was his but said he did not want to talk about the gun.
If convicted of armed violence, he faces six to 30 years in prison. Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $250,000 and scheduled a probable-cause hearing for March 30.