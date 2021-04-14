URBANA — A college student from Chicago faces weapons charges after police said they found a loaded gun in his car during a traffic stop Wednesday in Champaign County.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson told Judge Adam Dill that an Illinois state trooper stopped Damari Fonza, 19, on Interstate 57 at Curtis Road because he was driving about 100 mph.
Larson said the trooper could see Fonza trying to put something under the seat and smelled cannabis, so he searched the car and found a Glock 9 mm handgun with an extended magazine containing hollow-point bullets under the seat.
Fonza had no firearm owner’s identification card or concealed-carry permit. He was charged with possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of weapons, all felonies.
Assistant Public Defender Alia Horwick told Dill that Fonza lives with his parents, is unemployed and goes to school at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.
Dill set his bond at $10,000 and told him to be back in court May 18.