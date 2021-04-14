URBANA — A college student from Chicago was arrested in Champaign County Wednesday for having a loaded gun in his car. Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson told Judge Adam Dill that an Illinois state trooper stopped Damari Fonza, 19, on Interstate 57 at Curtis Road near Savoy early Wednesday because he was driving about 100 mph.
The trooper could see him trying to put something under the seat and smelled cannabis coming from the car. Larson said the trooper found a Glock 9mm handgun with an extended magazine containing hollow-point bullets under the seat. Fonza had no firearm owner’s identification card or concealed carry permit. He was charged with possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of weapons, all felonies.
Assistant Public Defender Alia Horwick told Dill that Fonza lives with his parents, is unemployed and goes to school at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.
Dill set his bond at $10,000 and told him to be back in court May 18.