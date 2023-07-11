URBANA — A Chicago man who admitted being inside a Campustown apartment has been charged with residential burglary.
Maurice Robinson, 26, who gave no local address, was charged Tuesday following his arrest Monday afternoon by University of Illinois police.
About 1:30 p.m. Monday, a man discovered his apartment in the 600 block of South First Street had been burgled within the past few hours. A laptop computer, video-gaming system and cannabis products were missing.
The victim and his roommate provided possible suspect information based on a recent encounter they had.
Police used GPS tracking information to locate the stolen computer in the 300 block of West University Avenue in Urbana, where they tried to stop Robinson because he matched the description given by the residents.
Robinson initially ran but was caught after a brief chase. He told police he had gone to the apartment to buy cannabis products and found the door unlocked.
Police searched bags he had been carrying and found the items stolen from the apartment and brass knuckles. Officers issued him a no-trespassing notice for all UI property.
If convicted of residential burglary, Robinson faces a mandatory prison term of between four and 15 years.
Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $15,000 and told him to return to court Aug. 29.