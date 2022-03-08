URBANA — A Chicago man who allegedly entered the Champaign home of a woman he used to date and attacked her has been charged with home invasion and aggravated domestic battery.
Judge Brett Olmstead set Marchello Pinex’s arraignment over to Wednesday after he was reportedly disruptive at the jail Tuesday just before arraignment court was to start at 1:30 p.m.
Pinex, 20, was arrested earlier Tuesday by Champaign police at a home in northwest Champaign.
A Champaign police report said a woman living there told officers she and Pinex used to date, but she told him he was no longer welcome in her home. Shortly after midnight Monday, she said she heard Pinex enter her locked home, after which he allegedly called her a name and grabbed her.
He allegedly forced her to move to a bedroom where he told her that if he couldn’t have her, no one would.
She told police he attempted to smother her with a pillow, but she was able to turn on her stomach to avoid being suffocated.
She said he then allegedly grabbed her around the neck and tried to choke her. He then released his grip on her neck and allegedly tried to poke her eyes out.
Champaign police, who were called to the home by the victim’s 8-year-old child, could see visible injuries on the woman’s face.
Pinex told officers nothing had happened and had no idea why they were called. He gave them a false name and date of birth and was not identified until officers found his wallet.
Police learned that he had an arrest warrant in an unresolved case out of Cook County.
Court records show he had previous convictions for theft, obstructing identification, resisting arrest and aggravated assault.
If convicted of home invasion, Pinex faces penalties ranging from six to 30 years in prison.