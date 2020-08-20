URBANA - A Chicago man is in police custody for allegedly shooting a man in Urbana earlier this month.
Andrew “Chucky” Toms, 41, was arrested in Chicago by U.S. Marshals last week and returned to Urbana Wednesday.
He was charged earlier this month with aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony, and unlawful use of weapons by a felon in connection with an Aug. 1 shooting in east Urbana.
A warrant was issued for his arrest the next day.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said the shooting occurred in the front yard of a home in the 2600 block of East High Street, about 8:15 p.m. that Saturday.
Toms reportedly got into a disagreement with a man who is dating a woman with whom Toms previously had a relationship.
Apperson said both the victim and a witness identified Toms as the man who allegedly pulled a gun and fired twice. One bullet grazed the head of the 30-year-old Urbana man; the other struck him in the arm. He was expected to make a full recovery, Apperson said.
Toms is being held in lieu of $250,000 bond.