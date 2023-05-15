URBANA — A Chicago man will be sentenced Sept. 11 in federal court in Urbana in connection with convictions involving guns and cocaine found at a home in Champaign.
On May 5, a federal jury found Tyrone L. Fulwiley, 40, of the 12900 block of South Sangamon Street guilty of possession of 500 grams or more of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking offense.
Over four days of testimony, the government presented evidence that Fulwiley and co-defendant Deandre Maxwell had more than 630 grams of cocaine inside a shared apartment on Plymouth Drive in Champaign, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois.
There were also two untraceable ghost guns in the apartment, though both men have previous felony convictions, and the firearms had a DNA profile matching Fulwiley’s.
Fulwiley remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service and faces penalties of up to life in prison and fines up to $8 million.
Maxwell pleaded guilty in March to possession of 500 grams or more of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking offense. His sentencing is set for July 24 at the federal courthouse in Urbana.