URBANA — A Chicago man who admitted he robbed a woman of her car more than a year ago in the parking lot of a west Champaign business has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said Kentrell Spearment’s conviction for armed robbery was his first.
Larson asked Judge Roger Webber to impose a 20-year sentence on Spearment, 20, while his court-appointed attorney, Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Lepp, sought a minimal sentence of six years. He could have received up to 30.
Spearment is eligible for day-for-day good time.
In return for Spearment’s plea, Larson agreed to dismiss other charges of aggravated vehicular hijacking, possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated unlawful use of weapons.
The incident happened on April 21, 2021, in the parking lot of Planet Fitness, 2002 Glenn Park Drive, C.
A 35-year-old Champaign woman was in her Jeep talking on her phone when a man approached, pulled a gun from his waistband and threatened to shoot her unless she gave up her cellphone and the vehicle to him.
Larson said there was another man in the car from which the gunman emerged.
The gunman drove off in her car and was stopped about 45 minutes later in Ford County with the help of spike strips, which flattened the tires. He was going about 130 mph.
In the car, police found only Spearment.
Although the woman could not positively identify him as the gunman, he had her car with her belongings in it and a loaded gun in the car, Larson said.
Webber gave Spearment credit on his sentence for 427 days already served.