URBANA — A Chicago man who admitted that he shot a man two years ago during an argument over a woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Andrew Toms, 43, will have to serve at least 12 years and nine months of his sentence after pleading guilty to aggravated battery with a firearm.
Toms entered the plea Tuesday as Judge Randy Rosenbaum was about to pick a jury to hear allegations that Toms had committed aggravated battery with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, attempted murder and being an armed habitual criminal.
A Champaign County Sheriff’s Office investigation revealed that the charges stemmed from an Aug. 1, 2020, incident in which Toms got into an argument outside a home in the 2600 block of East High Street in Urbana with a man who was dating a woman that Toms had previously been involved with.
Police said the victim, a 30-year-old Urbana man, and another witness identified Toms as the person who fired twice. The victim was shot in the arm; another bullet grazed his head.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum and Assistant Public Defender Alia Horwick were ready to start the trial when Toms agreed to accept the negotiated plea agreement.
Had he been convicted of the most serious charges, he faced up to 30 years in prison.
McCallum said Toms had previous convictions for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle.
He was given credit on his sentence for 762 days served.
Immediately after the shooting, Toms went to Chicago, where U.S. marshals tracked him down about 11 days later.