URBANA — A Chicago man arrested in Champaign County 15 years ago for possessing a then-record amount of suspected Ecstasy and cocaine has been sentenced to four years in prison after admitting he had the cocaine.
In return for Neftali Centeno’s guilty plea Monday to possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson dismissed more serious charges of possession with intent to deliver about an ounce of cocaine and possession with intent to deliver about 200 pills of Ecstasy.
Centeno, now 37, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Roger Webber to possession of cocaine, admitting that he had under 15 grams of the drug in his underwear on Dec. 1, 2004, when he was arrested by the Champaign Police Department’s narcotics unit, which was investigating the presence of so-called club drugs on the University of Illinois campus.
After being charged in late 2004, Centeno came to court a few times for continuances, then failed to appear in court in late 2005 and his case remained unresolved for years.
Champaign attorney Jamie Propps, who was hired to represent him a few months ago, said Centeno was in the Cook County jail for the last four years serving a sentence handed down in the county for aggravated battery to a police officer.
After completing that sentence, he was returned to Champaign County in September to face the 2004 drug charges.
Larson said he allowed Centeno to plead to the lesser charge because finding the confidential informant who helped Champaign police build a case 15 years ago was going to be difficult.
Centeno was given credit on his prison sentence for 295 days already served.