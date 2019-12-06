Christopher McGee, 23, of Chicago and Urbana, sentenced Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, to two years in prison after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.Champaign County Jail Christopher McGee, 23, of Chicago and Urbana, sentenced Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, to two years in prison after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.