URBANA — A Chicago man who had cellphone pictures of himself holding a gun has been sentenced to two years in prison for unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
Because of prior convictions for robbery and criminal damage to property, Christopher McGee, 23, who also listed an address in the 200 block of South Grove Street, Urbana, is not allowed to have a weapon.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher McGee pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Roger Webber, admitting that in December 2018 and January 2019, he had a Ruger .380-caliber pistol.
The pictures came to light when Urbana police were investigating McGee in connection with a house that had been shot up in that city early February. Fletcher said weapons experts determined that the gun seen on the photos was real.
McGee was given credit on his sentence for 41 days served. More serious felony versions of the same offense were dismissed as part of his plea agreement.