URBANA — A Chicago man is in custody on charges alleging that he robbed a Champaign cellphone store at knifepoint last fall.
Dennis Gordon, 25, was charged in October in the Oct. 8 armed robbery of the T-Mobile store at 2504 N. Prospect Ave., C.
About 5:35 p.m. that Thursday, a man entered the store and used a steak knife to threaten employees, getting them to turn over phones and an undisclosed amount of cash. An employee was able to get out of the store and call 911 as the holdup was going on.
Champaign police Sgt. Dave Griffet said the robber fled in a sedan that headed north on Interstate 57. A 911 caller reported that the car was driving erratically, prompting Illinois State Police to try to stop it, but it crashed at the Rantoul exit.
The robber got out and ran, triggering an extensive but unsuccessful search on the west side of Rantoul, including motels and the local Walmart.
Griffet said in the car, police found clothing and a mask worn during the robbery and paperwork and a phone believed to belong to Gordon. Also found in the car were nine cellphones stolen from the store.
Police obtained the arrest warrant for Gordon a week later. A judge set bond at $75,000.
Armed robbery is a Class X felony carrying penalties ranging from six to 30 years in prison upon conviction.
He is also charged with fleeing and attempting to elude police and driving under suspension, Class A misdemeanors, as well as the traffic offenses of speeding, improper lane usage, not wearing a seat belt and illegal stopping or parking on a roadway.
Gordon was booked into the Champaign County Jail on Tuesday afternoon and arraigned Wednesday. Judge Adam Dill granted him a continuance until Friday so that his own attorney may be present.