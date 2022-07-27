URBANA — A Chicago man who admitted he took part in looting a Rantoul liquor store in the wake of George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Michael L. Woods, 25, had pleaded guilty in early June before Judge Roger Webber to burglary, admitting that on May 31, 2020, he helped himself to merchandise after others broke into the Colonial Liquors store, 219 S. Maplewood Drive.
A Rantoul police report said Woods was a passenger in a car stopped by police after leaving the parking lot of the store.
In the car police found 41 bottles of hard liquor, 50 packs of cigars and one pack of cigarettes.
Woods told police at the time that he and his friend had pulled in the business to turn around and saw several others stacking up alcohol outside the business and that he accepted what they handed out.
Surveillance video showed a man matching Woods’ description entering the store through a broken window along with others.
Woods was given credit on his sentence for 357 days served.
In exchange for his guilty plea, Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman dismissed a second case filed against him for unlawful use of weapons alleging that he had guns in the Fountain Valley mobile home park south of Rantoul on Aug. 7, 2021.
Court records showed he had a prior conviction for aggravated battery.