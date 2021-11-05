URBANA — A Chicago man who allegedly fled from police in his ex-wife’s van that contained several pounds of cannabis has been charged with a Class X felony.
An Illinois State Police report said Matthew J. Reardon, 27, was spotted Thursday allegedly driving 86 mph in a 70 mph zone on southbound Interstate 57 near Rantoul.
A trooper tried to stop his van by turning on his lights and siren, and the van slowed but did not stop. The trooper turned off his lights and siren and the van sped up, getting off at the Rantoul exit. It turned west on U.S. 136 then north on Evans Road, where it crashed in a ditch. The driver got out and ran.
The trooper could smell and see cannabis in the passenger area and found Reardon’s wallet and ID. He also found dozens of packages of cannabis weighing 17.5 pounds.
The van had been reported stolen by Reardon’s ex-wife.
Reardon was found by police about an hour after the 3:30 p.m. crash near county roads 2050 North and 1300 East, south of Leverett, wet with no shoes.
Reardon told police he had a medical-cannabis card, had grown the product and was taking it to Findlay. He said he sped off from the trooper because his license was revoked for DUI and admitted taking the van without his ex-wife’s permission, the report said.
Reardon was charged Friday with possession with intent to deliver cannabis, possession of cannabis, possession of a stolen vehicle, driving under revocation and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
Judge Adam Dill set his bond at $75,000 and told him to be back in court Dec. 14.
If convicted of the most serious charge, he faces six to 30 years in prison.
Court records show Reardon had previous convictions for possession of cannabis, battery and driving under revocation and had received court supervision in other cases on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, DUI and driving under suspension.