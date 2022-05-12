URBANA — A Chicago man who admitted he had a gun he was not supposed to have in Rantoul last summer has been sentenced to 4.5 years in prison.
Jordan T. Travis, 26, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Jason Bohm to unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
He admitted that on Aug. 7, he had a gun when he was arrested.
Champaign County sheriff’s deputies were looking for four men who went to a house in the Fountain Valley mobile-home park south of Rantoul armed with guns. The victim knew some of the group and told deputies he had seen them earlier at a Rantoul bar.
When they came to his home later to continue partying — three of them with guns — the victim got scared and fled his home.
Deputies later arrested Travis and three others in Champaign on weapons violations.
Court records show Travis had previous convictions for robbery, domestic battery, drug possession and drug sales.