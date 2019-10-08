MONTICELLO — Pornography charges against a Piatt County man have been dropped.
Prosecutors say jurisdictional issues led to the decision on a case involving Neal Evans, 49, who was accused of using a work computer to solicit and view child pornography at his job in Macon County.
Since he brought that computer to his Piatt County residence, Piatt County prosecutors filed 10 charges against him in October 2018.
“Basically, we cannot prove Piatt County is the proper jurisdiction for this charge,” said State’s Attorney Dana Rhoades. “We had enough probable cause to file a criminal case here. But as the evidence came in, it became clear we did not have proof beyond a reasonable doubt, and mainly because of the results of what the forensic analysis said.”
That forensic analysis pulled images off the computer — about 3,000 in all — of which about 20 “fit the definition of child pornography for Illinois,” said Assistant State’s Attorney Elizabeth Dobson. Most of the remainder were considered child erotica, which can include nude photos but not sexual intent.
For pornography to be established, Dobson said there needs to be a “lewd display” in them.
She does not doubt there were pictures that fit that requirement on the laptop, only that it would be difficult to prove that illegal happenings took place in Piatt County.
“There is no doubt at all, based upon what initially happened, that he possessed images on the work computer he had on his job in Forsyth,” Dobson said. “We knew he brought the work computer home, so, circumstantially, you could feel that of course he would have possessed the same images at home. But no one saw him with the images that looked suspicious at home.”
Macon County prosecutors had earlier declined to file charges in the case. Dobson and Rhoades said there is a possibility of federal charges being filed.