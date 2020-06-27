URBANA - Urbana police are still waiting for an accounting from school district officials on the damage done by five children who vandalized a grade school earlier this month.
Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor said four boys and a girl, ages 9, 9, 9, 11, and 13 respectively, were all turned over to parents or guardians on June 19 after being caught damaging Yankee Ridge School at 2101 S. Anderson St. that day.
Because of her age, the 13-year-old was referred to the Youth Assessment Center for services.
Smysor said police were called to the building about 5:15 p.m. by cleaning staff, who discovered a window had been broken to gain entry.
Once inside, the children went to an art room and reportedly threw paint around, then went to the cafeteria, where they broke a computer, tossed milk crates about and stole food.
When confronted by cleaning staff, they ran from the building. Smysor said the building workers chased them to the Vawter/Silver street area but lost sight of them.
The staff called police, who came and took a report then left.
Seventeen minutes later, the cleaning staff called police to say the children had returned. They were found outside the building, one with paint on his shoes.
The group initially denied being involved in the damage but eventually admitted what they had done. Smysor said they said they took the food because they were hungry but offered no explanation for the other conduct.
The children were taken home by police to their parents.
Smysor said the officer who took the report estimated damage in excess of $500. Police had not received video surveillance or a damage tally from the school district as of Friday, he said.