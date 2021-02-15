URBANA — An Urbana man is being held in lieu of $1 million bond for allegedly trying to kill his former girlfriend after forcing his way into her home over the weekend and holding her against her will for hours.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said Lamont Jackson, 47, will likely be charged today with attempted murder, home invasion, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated kidnapping and unlawful use of weapons in connection with the violent events that began Friday night and stretched over hours.
According to Champaign police reports, Jackson and a woman living in the 1900 block of Southwood Drive in Champaign had a previous dating relationship and children in common.
For several days leading up to Friday, he allegedly threatened her, at one point telling her she should “get a vest” because he was coming for her.
About 9:30 p.m. Friday, he called her, offered to take the children overnight and wanted to have a drink with her. She declined.
Not long after, she told police, Jackson allegedly broke into her house through the back door and confronted her in her bedroom. He pointed a gun with a laser sight at her, declaring, “today is the day” and “you never thought I’d be the one to take you out.”
She reported he struck her in the head about five times with the gun then fired a round into the floor. Over the next hour, he reportedly fired two more rounds, one of which hit her in the right lower leg and the other which lodged in her mattress.
She said Jackson took her phone from her. At one point, he reportedly pointed the gun at his own head and told her to put her head close to his so one bullet would kill both of them. He also threatened to kill the woman’s mother in front of her.
Reports said that for the next few hours, he continued to hit her with the gun while pacing about the room, bringing up the past and their children. He also allegedly punched and kicked her over her whole body.
The woman reported it was after 3 a.m. when the two of them fell asleep. She woke before Jackson, found her phone and texted a friend, who sent police to the home about 6:30 a.m. Saturday.
Officers found the back door partially opened, and when they knocked, she began screaming for help.
Police entered and found Jackson, who did not comply with commands to keep his hands out of his pockets.
Police eventually got him into custody and found bullets, a loaded handgun magazine and a laser sight on him. They also later found a gun and several magazines for it.
They found the woman on her bed covered in blood with a swollen left eye, cuts and bruises all over her body.
She was missing part of her left ear and teeth and had the gunshot wound to the leg. She was taken to an area hospital for surgery.
Alferink laid out the details and Jackson’s lengthy criminal history for Judge Brett Olmstead on Sunday, who set the high bond.
Alferink said Jackson’s prior convictions started in 1992 for such crimes as weapons and drug offenses, burglary, battery, domestic battery, aggravated battery and disorderly conduct.
If convicted of the most serious charge of attempted murder using a gun with a laser sight, he could face 21 years to life in prison.