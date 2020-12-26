CHAMPAIGN — Residents of a Champaign home heavily damaged by fire on Christmas night will have to find somewhere else to live for a while.
Firefighters could see flames coming out of the roof of a home in the 1400 block of Harrington Drive when they pulled up just after 9 p.m. Friday.
Champaign Fire Department spokesman Randy Smith said the two occupants smelled smoke and were calling for help about the same time neighbors were coming to alert them.
Firefighters found flames in the attic and on the second floor and quickly doused them.
Smith said a fire in the fireplace earlier in the evening appeared to have been the cause.
Neither the residents nor any firefighters were physically hurt.