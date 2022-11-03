CHAMPAIGN — A Cicero man was killed in a crash early this morning on Interstate 57 in Champaign.
A report from Illinois State Police said the man, whose name has not been released, was a passenger in a box truck that hit the rear of a semitrailer at 4:45 a.m.
Police said the box truck was driven by Cesar Meraz, 23, of Cicero. He was northbound at mile marker 236, between I-72 and I-74, when his truck hit the rear end of a semitrailer driven by Kenneth Johnson, 78, of Decatur.
After hitting the semi, Meraz lost control and the box truck overturned into the median.
Meraz was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Johnson refused medical treatment.
The accident closed northbound I-57 for several hours, with traffic being diverted at the I-72/University Avenue exit and the highway completely reopening at 11:15 a.m.
Meraz was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.