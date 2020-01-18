CHAMPAIGN — A warning from Champaign County’s circuit clerk: When it comes to expunging cannabis convictions, don’t expect the process to go quickly.
In the weeks surrounding the Jan. 1 legalization of recreational marijuana, Republican Katie Blakeman says her office has fielded many phone calls on the topic. The new law includes a provision for expunging certain minor cannabis convictions from a person’s record.
That process begins with Illinois State Police, which is tasked with identifying which cases are eligible for expungement, Blakeman said during a Friday appearance on WDWS’ ‘A Penny for Your Thoughts.’ From there, the cases go the Illinois Prisoner Review Board, which then makes recommendations to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office.
Along the way, local state’s attorneys can file objections.
Once the governor decides to expunge a record, the attorney general issues a proposed order, which is then forwarded to a judge to be granted.
At the very end of the process, the circuit clerk’s office notifies those impacted.
Blakeman said state police are looking at cases with fingerprints attached. If that’s not the case, you must start the expungement process yourself. Blakeman and State’s Attorney Julia Rietz are working on a form for people to fill out.
No matter the ruling — expunged or not — Blakeman said any fines and fees people paid with their conviction won’t be refunded.