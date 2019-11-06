CISSNA PARK — A 28-year-old Cissna Park man died Tuesday night after his car hit the back end of a grain wagon being pulled by a tractor in Iroquois County.
Illinois State Police at Ashkum said Kevin T. Hansen was pronounced dead at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka.
Police said the accident occurred at 6:19 p.m. on Illinois 49 near County Road 1000 N, a few miles north of Cissna Park.
A preliminary investigation indicated that Hansen was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Impala when he rear-ended one of two loaded grain wagons being pulled by a tractor driven by Fred H. Hurliman, 63, of Onarga.
Hurliman was turning into his farm property when the crash happened, police said. He was taken to Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center for treatment of minor injuries, police said.